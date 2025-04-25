Open Menu

UAF Holds Seminar To Promote Book Reading Habit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM

UAF holds seminar to promote book reading habit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a seminar in connection with World Book and Copyright Day at Main library for promoting reading habits among the younger generation.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri and Librarian Umer Farooq highlighted the significance of books in shaping successful individuals.

Umer Farooq emphasized the urgent need to revive the culture of reading among youth. He said in today's digital age, the habit of reading books is gradually diminishing due to the rising influence of social media and emerging trends.

He said, "It is crucial that we guide our youth back to the enriching practice of reading, which lays the foundation for intellectual growth and personal success.

"

He highlighted the renowned book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey, underlining its valuable lessons for achieving success.

He pointed out that the book advocates strategic thinking and self-improvement as essential tools for personal and professional development.

Umer Saeed Qadri said, "We must work on enhancing our physical, mental, spiritual, and economic capabilities. We must promote positive thinking within society to ensure our developmental journey is meaningful and sustainable. Before beginning any task, it is important to evaluate its potential outcome."

