UAF holds walk, poster, speech competition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer led the walk which commenced from Admin Block and culminated at UAF clock tower.

Various programs are arranged at the New Senate Hall with pledges to continue support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades. The events were being arranged by the Senior Tutor Office, Public Relations and Publications Department and Laboratory school System.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said, "We stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right." He urged the United Nations to settle issue of Kashmiris as soon as possible with the right of self-determination. He said that India was brutally torturing the innocent Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr Jalal Arif said that nation will ensure all possible support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and condemns India's brutality and torture in Kashmir. He said Kashmiri suffering was rapidly increasing with each passing year and the world should take action for ending the brutality.

Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill, Dr Anwal ul Haq, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Kashif Iqbal, Dr. Naeema Nawaz, Asma, Azra, Maqbool Rahmani, Assistant Registrars Abdul Razzaq, Niaz Mohy Uddin, Javeria Baig, Asma and students participated in the programs.

In the poster competition, Urooj Fatima from Laboratory Girls High School bagged the first position while Areeba Kashif stood second and Faiza Imran third. In the urdu speech competitions, Mohammad Obaid-ur-Rehman from Laboratory Boys High School got the first position, Fatima Saeed second, and Ayesha and Mahnoor Azhar got the third position.