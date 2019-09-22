UrduPoint.com
UAF Holds Walk To Mark Climate Strike Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAF holds walk to mark climate strike week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) held a walk here on Sunday to mark the climate strike week.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf flanked by Hashoo Foundation Deputy Managing Director Arif Khan and Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) Director Muhammad Ashfaq Chattha led the walk in which a large number of students participated which started from CAS and concluded at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said increasing temperatures, floods, and irregular rain patterns were vital signs of climate change.

Dr Ashfaq Chattha said it was need of the hour to sensitize the people about environmental issues.

