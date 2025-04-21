Open Menu

UAF Holds Workshop On 'finance And E-governance'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

UAF holds workshop on 'finance and e-governance'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with its Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) kicked off a four-week workshop on “Finance Administration Management and e-Governance”.

The training workshop is mandatory for the promotion of agriculture officers and 32 officers of Punjab Agriculture Department are taking part in the 27th batch of this program.

Speaking on the occasion, experts highlighted the importance of increasing per-acre agricultural production to meet the demands of growing population. They said that such training programs not only equip departmental officers with essential skills but also enable them to enhance working for ensuring national food security.

Director PTSDC Dr Waqas Wakil said that the center is currently offering 250 short courses with a particular focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development.

He said that Continuing education Department UAF, now elevated as PTSDC, has already provided training to over 11,000 individuals through its various short courses since its inception. This workshop would also help capacity-building and sustainable agricultural advancement in Pakistan, he added.

