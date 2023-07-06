UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Huazhong Agriculture University of the Chinese province of Hubei will promote mutual cooperation to increase agricultural productivity by using innovative modern approaches

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Huazhong Agriculture University of the Chinese province of Hubei will promote mutual cooperation to increase agricultural productivity by using innovative modern approaches.

These views were expressed by UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan during a meeting with the delegation of Huazhong Agriculture University here on Thursday.

He said that both universities will work together on ICT, drone technology, Animal Breeding, and modern technology of cotton, soybeans, and Citrus fruits in the Pakistan-China Agri Technology Park approved by the Punjab government at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He said that the technology park established at the university will be a milestone in Agri development through which not only an increase in production will be ensured but also new innovations, including value addition and precision approaches, will be introduced.

He said that the Confucius Institute is playing an important role in the promotion of Chinese language and culture, as a result of which the people of the two countries have started coming closer. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that university teachers and students are taking full advantage of the opportunity to go to China in large numbers to enhance their skills.

Earlier, the head of Chinese delegation, Wu Yuelang, said that last month a delegation led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr.

Iqrar Ahmad Khan visited Hubei Province Huazhong Agriculture University to identify areas for mutual collaborative work. This nine-member delegation from Huazhong Agriculture University, Hubei, was a continuation of reciprocal mutual interest. "We had started a series of meetings with Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu and other officials to determine ways to promote cooperation for agricultural growth and development" he added.

The delegation visited the Center for Advance Studies in Agriculture and food Security (CAS), Confucius Institute, National Incubation Center, Central library, and other research centers established at the University and took keen interest in the ongoing research projects.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammad Sarwar Khan, Dean Food Nutrition and Home Sciences, Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Animal Husbandry, Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC); Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Dr. Aamir Jameel, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer PRP Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dr. Babar Shehbaz, Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Science Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Director Institute of Horticulture Dr. Ahmed Sattar, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Virk, Dr. Benish Asrar, Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Tayyib, and other notables participated in the meeting.