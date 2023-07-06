Open Menu

UAF, Huazhong University To Promote Cooperation For Increasing Agri Productivity: Dr Iqrar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 08:07 PM

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Huazhong Agriculture University of the Chinese province of Hubei will promote mutual cooperation to increase agricultural productivity by using innovative modern approaches

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Huazhong Agriculture University of the Chinese province of Hubei will promote mutual cooperation to increase agricultural productivity by using innovative modern approaches.

These views were expressed by UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan during a meeting with the delegation of Huazhong Agriculture University here on Thursday.

He said that both universities will work together on ICT, drone technology, Animal Breeding, and modern technology of cotton, soybeans, and Citrus fruits in the Pakistan-China Agri Technology Park approved by the Punjab government at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He said that the technology park established at the university will be a milestone in Agri development through which not only an increase in production will be ensured but also new innovations, including value addition and precision approaches, will be introduced.

He said that the Confucius Institute is playing an important role in the promotion of Chinese language and culture, as a result of which the people of the two countries have started coming closer. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that university teachers and students are taking full advantage of the opportunity to go to China in large numbers to enhance their skills.

Earlier, the head of Chinese delegation, Wu Yuelang, said that last month a delegation led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr.

Iqrar Ahmad Khan visited Hubei Province Huazhong Agriculture University to identify areas for mutual collaborative work. This nine-member delegation from Huazhong Agriculture University, Hubei, was a continuation of reciprocal mutual interest. "We had started a series of meetings with Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu and other officials to determine ways to promote cooperation for agricultural growth and development" he added.

The delegation visited the Center for Advance Studies in Agriculture and food Security (CAS), Confucius Institute, National Incubation Center, Central library, and other research centers established at the University and took keen interest in the ongoing research projects.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammad Sarwar Khan, Dean Food Nutrition and Home Sciences, Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Animal Husbandry, Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC); Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Dr. Aamir Jameel, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Principal Officer PRP Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dr. Babar Shehbaz, Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Science Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Director Institute of Horticulture Dr. Ahmed Sattar, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Virk, Dr. Benish Asrar, Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Tayyib, and other notables participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Drone Faisalabad Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture Agri Asrar Cotton From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

11 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

11 minutes ago
 3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

11 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21- ..

US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21-Month Low - Commerce Dept.

11 minutes ago
 Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Gü ..

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

15 minutes ago
Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Qur ..

Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

11 minutes ago
 NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elect ..

NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elections

15 minutes ago
 PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

21 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

21 minutes ago
 Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding ..

Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Wildfire Assistance

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan