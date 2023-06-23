UAF implementing modern trends to provide best environment to campus community: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is implementing modern trends to run the administrative and financial affairs in an efficient manner to provide the best environment to the campus community by fostering an atmosphere of transparency and merit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is implementing modern trends to run the administrative and financial affairs in an efficient manner to provide the best environment to the campus community by fostering an atmosphere of transparency and merit.

UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said this while addressing a seminar organized by the Treasurer's Office and Faculty of Social Sciences on the topic of supply chain and public procurement. He said that for the development of any institution, procurement should be aligned with modern requirements.

He said that the University is making all out efforts so that the economic condition of farmers can be improved as well as food security goals can be achieved.

US supply chain expert Yasar Mushtaq said that the term supply chain management was coined for the first time in 1982. He said that the key aspects of supply chain management are purchasing (sourcing), planning (scheduling), and logistics (delivery). He said that a supply chain is the network of all the individuals, organizations, resources, activities, and technology involved in creating and selling a product.

Supply chain is the process of planning, implementing and controlling the operations of the supply chain with the purpose to satisfy customers. He said that the supply chain includes all the stages whereby source materials are transformed into final products.

Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri said that UAF has introduced an IT-based enterprise resource planning system to bring transparency, efficiency and speedy work in office financial affairs. He said UAF is the first agricultural university in the subcontinent.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Khalid Mushtaq said that knowledge based economy is need of the hour to deal with the challenges facing the country. He said that sustainable economy is the most important need of the hour. He said that along with producing the best manpower in the University, tangible research works are being carried out.

Dr Khalid Bashir also spoke on the occasion.