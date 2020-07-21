UAF inks agreement to address malnutrition issue

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and The Food Factory Islamabad Tuesday inked an agreement to conduct research work for development of fortified and value-added food products in order to address the issue of malnutrition.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Food Factory Chairman Salman Saleem singed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on behalf of their institutions. Director General National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology UAF Dr Tahir Zahoor, Director Research UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Managing Director The Food Factory Abbas Khan, renowned drama star Ahmad Ali Akbar, Dr Kamran Sharif, Dr Anjum Munir and other notable also attended the meeting.

According to the agreement, the UAF will conduct research and development activities for fortified and value-added food products for The Food Factory.

The university will assist in establishment of analytical laboratory at The Food Factory as an essential component. The Food Factory will provide internship programs for the UAF students. The Food Factory will provide an opportunity to the UAF students\ trainings for development of their own brands.

The UAF vice chancellor said we have to put our focus on value addition in food that will also help address the issue of malnutrition. He said that strong academia-industry linkage will pave a way to combat the different challenges faced by the country.

Salman Saleem said that they were working on provision of quality food based on the research work that will help fight the real issue of malnutrition.