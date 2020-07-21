UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Inks Agreement To Address Malnutrition Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAF inks agreement to address malnutrition issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and The Food Factory Islamabad Tuesday inked an agreement to conduct research work for development of fortified and value-added food products in order to address the issue of malnutrition.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Food Factory Chairman Salman Saleem singed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on behalf of their institutions. Director General National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology UAF Dr Tahir Zahoor, Director Research UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Managing Director The Food Factory Abbas Khan, renowned drama star Ahmad Ali Akbar, Dr Kamran Sharif, Dr Anjum Munir and other notable also attended the meeting.

According to the agreement, the UAF will conduct research and development activities for fortified and value-added food products for The Food Factory.

The university will assist in establishment of analytical laboratory at The Food Factory as an essential component. The Food Factory will provide internship programs for the UAF students. The Food Factory will provide an opportunity to the UAF students\ trainings for development of their own brands.

The UAF vice chancellor said we have to put our focus on value addition in food that will also help address the issue of malnutrition. He said that strong academia-industry linkage will pave a way to combat the different challenges faced by the country.

Salman Saleem said that they were working on provision of quality food based on the research work that will help fight the real issue of malnutrition.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Agreement University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

19 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

34 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

40 minutes ago

Arbab Shehzad visits Torkham to address stranded s ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.