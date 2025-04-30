UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and D8 Technology Transfer & Exchange Network (D-8TTEN) have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) under which both the institutions will explore and collaborate on research and development in area of common interest.

A university spokesman said here on Wednesday that both institutions would facilitate exchange of startups companies and promote technology transfer. According to the agreement, they would also share information on patents, technology and innovation to foster collaborations, he added.

On the directives of UAV Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali; Dr. Sultan Habibullah and Dr. Muhammad Kashif Saleemi attended the Inotex 2025 Premier and Technology Exhibition held at Pardis Technology Park, Tehran, Iran and set up stall of technologies of UAF, while the aforementioned Memorandum of Understanding was also signed there, spokesman said.

He said that the D-8TTEN situated in Tehran, Iran, stands as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement in the middle East.

D-8TTEN is a dynamic network situated within the framework of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, comprising eight developing Muslim countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The core objectives of this network encompass capacity building, facilitating the exchange of information concerning technological capabilities, achievements, and requirements among member nations, and fostering coordination and synergy among them, he added.

He further said that UAF was prestigious institution with international recognition through QS, TIMES, UI Green Metric World Universities, and many more ranking systems.

UAF's mission is to lead the change through outstanding achievements in learning, discovery, and community service with a clear focus on programs of significance to agricultural and rural development, he added.