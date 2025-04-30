UAF Inks Letter Of Intent For Research, Development
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and D8 Technology Transfer & Exchange Network (D-8TTEN) have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) under which both the institutions will explore and collaborate on research and development in area of common interest.
A university spokesman said here on Wednesday that both institutions would facilitate exchange of startups companies and promote technology transfer. According to the agreement, they would also share information on patents, technology and innovation to foster collaborations, he added.
On the directives of UAV Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali; Dr. Sultan Habibullah and Dr. Muhammad Kashif Saleemi attended the Inotex 2025 Premier and Technology Exhibition held at Pardis Technology Park, Tehran, Iran and set up stall of technologies of UAF, while the aforementioned Memorandum of Understanding was also signed there, spokesman said.
He said that the D-8TTEN situated in Tehran, Iran, stands as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement in the middle East.
D-8TTEN is a dynamic network situated within the framework of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, comprising eight developing Muslim countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.
The core objectives of this network encompass capacity building, facilitating the exchange of information concerning technological capabilities, achievements, and requirements among member nations, and fostering coordination and synergy among them, he added.
He further said that UAF was prestigious institution with international recognition through QS, TIMES, UI Green Metric World Universities, and many more ranking systems.
UAF's mission is to lead the change through outstanding achievements in learning, discovery, and community service with a clear focus on programs of significance to agricultural and rural development, he added.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College6 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development6 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi introduces Digital Payroll System in KMC6 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial visits primary health centre6 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Pak Army war exercises continue following Indian false flag Pahalgam attack16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army retaliates strongly to Indian aggression, destroys an Indian checkpost along the LoC26 minutes ago
-
SCCI presents proposals for promotion of export through Pakistan Railways26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister approves plan for modern safari park in Nowshera26 minutes ago
-
Four notorious dacoits arrested; cash, valuables recovered26 minutes ago
-
Entrepreneurial Fair at BZU offers new business opportunities to students: VC26 minutes ago