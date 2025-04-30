Open Menu

UAF Inks Letter Of Intent For Research, Development

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM

UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and D8 Technology Transfer & Exchange Network (D-8TTEN) have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) under which both the institutions will explore and collaborate on research and development in area of common interest.

A university spokesman said here on Wednesday that both institutions would facilitate exchange of startups companies and promote technology transfer. According to the agreement, they would also share information on patents, technology and innovation to foster collaborations, he added.

On the directives of UAV Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali; Dr. Sultan Habibullah and Dr. Muhammad Kashif Saleemi attended the Inotex 2025 Premier and Technology Exhibition held at Pardis Technology Park, Tehran, Iran and set up stall of technologies of UAF, while the aforementioned Memorandum of Understanding was also signed there, spokesman said.

He said that the D-8TTEN situated in Tehran, Iran, stands as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement in the middle East.

D-8TTEN is a dynamic network situated within the framework of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, comprising eight developing Muslim countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The core objectives of this network encompass capacity building, facilitating the exchange of information concerning technological capabilities, achievements, and requirements among member nations, and fostering coordination and synergy among them, he added.

He further said that UAF was prestigious institution with international recognition through QS, TIMES, UI Green Metric World Universities, and many more ranking systems.

UAF's mission is to lead the change through outstanding achievements in learning, discovery, and community service with a clear focus on programs of significance to agricultural and rural development, he added.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

9 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

4 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

4 hours ago
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan