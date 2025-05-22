UAF inks LoI with AFL for research collaboration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Alliance Française de Lahore (AFL) have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) to foster academia, cultural and research collaborations.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Director AFL Fabrice Disdier signed the LoI on behalf of their institutions during a meeting held at UAF.

Director External Linkages UAF Muhammad Tehseen Azhar, focal person from UAF Dr Muhammad Atif, Deputy Director AFL Imran Asif and Director Research UAF Dr Imran Arshad were also present in the meeting.

UAF spokesman said that as per agreement, Alliance Française de Lahore (AFL) will assist in making French Center Faisalabad Alliance Française, the standard reference for French Language, culture and civilization in Faisalabad.

They will also assist UAF in the trainings of tutors, holding culture activities, seminars and events in addition to collaborate in research facilities and libraries, he added.

Meanwhile, Fabrice Disdier had a separate meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali at his chamber and agreed to upgrade the French Center setup at UAF.

It was discussed that French Day will be celebrated in July at the campus whereas Campus France desk will be established to provide guidelines to the students about scholarships in France.

They also discussed the possibilities of starting French language as elective course in undergraduate degree programs.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali underlined the importance of international linkages in enhancing academic, research and cultural exchange.

He said that such partnerships help strengthen global understanding and bring valuable opportunities for students as well as for the faculty.

He said that the UAF under the international collaboration is running Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Chinese Confucius Center, Center for Advanced Studies, D8 Center and Seed Center at the campus.

Director AFL Fabrice Disdier highlighted the role of Alliance Française in promoting French language and culture in Pakistan and the significance of connecting with leading educational institutions like UAF.

He also visited French Language Center at UAF, library and other departments.