UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad have inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) to collaborate in research and development activities for quality seed production and supply it to farming community to ensure food security. University spokesman said here on Thursday that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Director General AARI Dr Muhammad Nawaz Khan signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Director External Linkages UAF Prof Dr Waseem Akram, Director Foundation Seed Cell AARI �Dr Aziz Ur Rehman, focal person UAF Dr Irfan Afzal and AARI focal person Dr Qamar Shakil, Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Rai Asif, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Muhammad Imran, and others were also present during MoU signing ceremony.

� He said that both institutions agreed to work jointly to produce early generation pre-basic and basic seed, processing and storage of high value crops. They also agreed for the provision of professional seed testing facilities to formal and informal seed sector to increase the availability of good quality seed and its marketing.�Both institutions would also hold trainings, workshops�and short courses on seed production, processing and handling for capacity building of public and private seed sector, he added.�Meanwhile, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF and AARI were making strenuous efforts for uplift of agriculture sector with tangible research work, trained manpower and outreach program. The country was facing daunting agriculture issue for which we have to pace up efforts, he added.