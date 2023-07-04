Open Menu

UAF Inks MoU With CCF For Equitation Course

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:21 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Chenab Club Faisalabad (CCF) have inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the area of equitation course, riding events, competitions, launch joint venture for up-gradation horse riding facilities in Faisalabad, training, research and other agreed activities

Chairman Directorate of Sports UAF Prof Dr Ahmad Sattar Khan and Honorary Secretary CCF Mehar Abdul Rauf Rasheed singed the MoU on behalf of their institutions while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad Ali Anan Qamar were also present in the MoU signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university was making all-out efforts to promote sports activities that were showing declining trend in the society.

He said that the university used to organize one of the world's largest tent-pegging championships every year. Such fest also provided an opportunity to increase interaction among the farming community and agricultural scientists, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that district government was also taking all possible measures to promote sports activities at grass root level.

He lauded the steps taken by the UAF for sports, educational and agriculture sector and stressed the need to create the sportsman spirit in the people.

As per agreement, facilitation of Chenab Club referred prospective enrollees of Basic Equitation course and offer separate classes if quorum is fulfilled.

The university will dedicate a few rooms in the Equestrian Sports Center to the members of the Chenab Club, for them to refurbish and extend its facilities to its members.

The design of the classes will be in the form of lectures, which will involve management of saddles, basic horse riding, and expert guest lectures.

These lectures will be delivered by the president and vice president of the UAF Riding Club, guest experts, and facilitators of the Riding School.

In the medium-run cooperation, the Club will invest to expand its offering of the basic equitation course.

In the Long-run: equestrian Sports Facilities of the University and Chenab Club will be further strengthened.

Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, Deputy Director Endowment Fund Rana Amir, member Chenab Club Dr Imran, Research Associate Nehal Ahmad Khan also attended the ceremony.

