UAF inks MoU with Chinese institutes to launch CCTE Modern Sino-Pak Dual Diploma

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Jiangxi Vocational Technical College of Industry and Trade, China and Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd have inked an agreement of cooperation for launching CCTE Modern Sino-Pak Dual Diploma and Joint Technical Education Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Jiangxi Vocational Technical College of Industry and Trade, China and Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd have inked an agreement of cooperation for launching CCTE Modern Sino-Pak Dual Diploma and Joint Technical Education Program.

The MoU was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Wan Xiaobo, Party Secretary and President of Jiangxi Vocational Technical College of Industry and Trade and Li Jinsong, President of TANG International Education Group.

The online agreement ceremony was attended by Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of Pakistan Beijing; Lu Wenge, Party Member of the Development and Reform Commission of Jiangxi Province and Secretary of the Party Group & Director of the Grain and Material Reserve Bureau of Jiangxi Province; Liu Xiaoqiang, Member of the Education Working Group of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Deputy Director of the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Education, UAF officials Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Principal Community College Dr Anjum Zia, Director External Linkage Dr Kashif Saleemi, Dr Waseem Abbas and other Chinese counterparts.

UAF spokesman said here on Monday that under three-year dual diploma program, the students will spend two years in UAF and third year in China.

The students will study the first and second academic year in Pakistan (UAF), and the learning content includes basic Chinese language courses, technical subject courses and other compulsory courses according to approved scheme of study.

In the third academic year, the students would study in China (Jiangxi Vocational Technical College of Industry and Trade), and the learning content includes advanced Chinese language courses, technical subject courses, practical training courses and other compulsory courses.

Both parties shall mutually recognize the credits and credit hours of all teaching courses. They would carry out international education cooperation in co-school running, scientific research, teacher/student exchange, study abroad, practical training, internship and employment etc.

The first batch of demonstration project cooperation program/major/trade is taking Jiangxi Vocational Technical College of Industry and Trade’s 3-year Grain Storage and Transportation and Quality Safety Program as the standard to upgrade and jointly develop 3-year Diploma Program in Grain Storage and Transportation and Quality Safety Technology at UAF, he added.