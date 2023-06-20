UrduPoint.com

UAF Inks MoU With IRS For Cooperation In Teaching, Training, Research

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 11:24 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRS) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of teaching, training and research

A spokesman of UAF said here on Tuesday that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Ambassador (r)/IRS President Nadeem Riyaz signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. M. Saqib, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mushtaq, Dr Khalid Bashir and other notables were also present during MoU signing ceremony.

He said that main objective of this MoU was to help policy makers/Government of Pakistan to formulate evidence-based and informed policy for betterment of people of the country.

� Both institutions would jointly undertake analytical research work on various socio-economic aspects of agrarian economy with special focus on South-Asian region. � Later, this joint work would be transformed into policy briefs, policy papers, research papers/briefs, exchange of research findings, provision of technical support and holding of joint seminars, workshops, consultations, etc., he added. �Nadeem Riyaz was of the view that IRS would work as a think-tank and discuss the importance of bilateral relations with the neighboring countries.

However, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan briefed the participants of MoU signing ceremony about collaborative activities of UAF with other countries, spokesman added.

