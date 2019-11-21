UrduPoint.com
UAF Introduces Low Cost, Environmental Friendly Fertilizer: Dr Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) ::University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have introduced environment friendly and low cost vemi composite organic fertilizer that will not only increase soil fertility but also help minimize the dependency over high cost imported chemical fertilizer, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was addressing International Seminar/ workshop "vermi- fertilizer: A potential source of organic and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan" arranged by Department of Agronomy UAF at conference Hall, Center for Advanced Studies here on Wednesday.

Dr Ashraf said that it will provide the healthy organic food for the people and also give doable solutions to dump remains of fruits, vegetables and crops.

He said that due to increasing usage of chemical fertilizer and the excessive cultivation on same land, the land fertility was on the decline.

He said that utilization of the vermi-compost as organic supplement and the soil conditioner is the substitute for the inorganic fertilizer.

He said that the step will also help lower down the import budget of chemical fertilizer. He lauded the efforts of Dr Zubair of the Agronomy Department UAF and his team for introducing vermi-fertilizer model.

Turkish scientist Korkmaz Beliturk said that in his country, various agricultural lands were facing deficiency in organic matter due to usage of chemical fertilizer.

He said that with the usage of vermi fertilizer, the situation had improved there. He said that many companies in Turkey had been producing the vermi fertilizer.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Sugarcane Research and Development board Dr Shahid Afghan, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Ashfaq Chatha, Dr Zubair Aslam and others also spoke.

