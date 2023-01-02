UAF invites application for 47 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 47 short courses of its first academic quarter.

University spokesperson told APP on Monday that the duration of these courses would be from one week to one year. The eligible candidates should submit their applications at the earliest as admission would be granted on "first come, first get" basis.

The admission would be granted in short courses of Spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing Course, Stitching & Dyeing, One Health Certificate, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Livestock Feeding Course, Animal Breeding & Genetics for Professional Groups, Poultry Health, Sheep Husbandry Course, Dairy Husbandry Course, Practical Poultry Management, Clinical Biochemistry, Advance Equitation, Basic Equitation, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem & Management, Horticultural Nurseries, Advance gardener class, gardener Class, Tunnel Farming, Population Welfare, Allelopahty for Major Crops, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Forest Nursery Establishment, Fruit Diseases & their Control, Cultivation of Medicinal Plants, Agri-Foresty as a business, Kitchen Gardening & Floriculture, Fruit & Vegetable Culture, Methods for Seed Testing, Water Quality for Agriculture, Taxidermy of Birds, Crop Management on Problematic Soils, Mushroom Cultivation, Bee Keeping, Sericulture, Farm Forestry for Field Officers, Remedial Measures for Saline and Alkaline Soil, Design & Evaluation for Surface Irrigation Methods, Plant Protection, Pest Management, Crop Diseases & their Control, Community Development and Lab Assistant, he added.