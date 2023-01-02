UrduPoint.com

UAF Invites Application For 47 Short Courses

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

UAF invites application for 47 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 47 short courses of its first academic quarter.

University spokesperson told APP on Monday that the duration of these courses would be from one week to one year. The eligible candidates should submit their applications at the earliest as admission would be granted on "first come, first get" basis.

The admission would be granted in short courses of Spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing Course, Stitching & Dyeing, One Health Certificate, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Livestock Feeding Course, Animal Breeding & Genetics for Professional Groups, Poultry Health, Sheep Husbandry Course, Dairy Husbandry Course, Practical Poultry Management, Clinical Biochemistry, Advance Equitation, Basic Equitation, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem & Management, Horticultural Nurseries, Advance gardener class, gardener Class, Tunnel Farming, Population Welfare, Allelopahty for Major Crops, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Forest Nursery Establishment, Fruit Diseases & their Control, Cultivation of Medicinal Plants, Agri-Foresty as a business, Kitchen Gardening & Floriculture, Fruit & Vegetable Culture, Methods for Seed Testing, Water Quality for Agriculture, Taxidermy of Birds, Crop Management on Problematic Soils, Mushroom Cultivation, Bee Keeping, Sericulture, Farm Forestry for Field Officers, Remedial Measures for Saline and Alkaline Soil, Design & Evaluation for Surface Irrigation Methods, Plant Protection, Pest Management, Crop Diseases & their Control, Community Development and Lab Assistant, he added.

Related Topics

Business Water Population Welfare Agriculture From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.