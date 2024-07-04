Open Menu

UAF Invites Applications For 50 Short Courses

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

UAF invites applications for 50 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 50 short courses to provide training and improving professional skill.

UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that the applications were invited for short course of Spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing Course (female), Stitching & Dyeing (female), One Health Certificate, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Livestock Feeding Course, Animal Breeding & Genetics for Professional Groups, Poultry Health, Sheep Husbandry Course, Dairy Husbandry Course, Practical Poultry Management, Clinical Biochemistry, Skill Development in High Efficiency CAD/CAM Tools, Agro-Forestry as a business, Forest Nursery Establishment, Pest Management, Mushroom Cultivation (male), Advance Mali Course, Kitchen gardening & Floriculture, Fruit & Vegetable Preservation (ladies), Lab Technician, Methods for Seed Testing, Community Development, Population Welfare, Farm Irrigation Management, Tubewell Machine Course, Farm Forestry for Field Officers, Lab Assistant, Bee Keeping, Plant Protection, Mushroom Cultivation (female), Water Quality for Agriculture, Crop Management on Problem Soils, Fruit & Vegetable Culture, Fruit & Vegetable Preservation (male), Home Baking (ladies), Taxidermy of Birds, Crop Diseases & Their Control, Fruit Diseases & their Control, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Allopathy for Major Crops, Remedial Measures for Saline & Alkaline Soil, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem & Management, Nutrition for school Children, Home Baking (male), Veterinary First Aid, Horticultural Nurseries and Lab Attendant.

The course fee was very nominal. However, admission will be granted on “first come, first get” basis and more information in this regard can be obtained from Professional Training & Skill Development (PTSD) Center UAF, he added.

