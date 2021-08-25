UrduPoint.com

UAF Invites Applications For Admission In B.Ed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) invited applications for admission in B.Ed (Bachelor of education) programme 2021-22.

A spokesman for the university said that duration of this programme would be 1.

5 year and it would be completed in 3 semesters.

He said that eligible candidates should apply for B.Ed (1.5 year) programme upto September 10, 2021.

Admission forms are available at Community College Office, Old Zoology Department, he added.

