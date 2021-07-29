UAF invites applications for admission to postgraduate programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited application for admission to various postgraduate degree programmes.

a UAF spokesman said on Thursday that the eligible candidates could submit their applications for admission to MSc (Honors)/M.Phil in Agronomy, Crop Physiology, Agri Biotechnology, Biotechnology, Entomology, Forestry, Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Seed Science & Technology, Plant Pathology, Soil Science, Environmental Science & Climate Change, Agri Economics, Development Economics, Environmental & Resource Economics, Agricultural Extension, Rural Development, Rural Sociology, MS (Management) Specialization in Agribusiness, food Technology, Dairy Technology, HND, Food Service Management, Food Safety & Quality Management, Home Economics (Food & Nutrition), Home Economics (Human Development & Family Studies), Home Economics (Clothing and Textile), Botany, Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science and Software Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Energy System Engineering, Food Engineering, Anatomy, Clinical Medicine & Surgery, Microbiology, Parasitology, Pathology, Physiology, Parmacology, Theriogenology, Epidemiology and Public Health, Animal Breeding and Genetics, Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management and Poultry Science.

Similarly, PhD admission is available in Agronomy, Crop Physiology, Biotechnology, Entomology, Forestry, Horticulture, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Seed Science & Technology, Plant Pathology, Soil Science, Environmental Science, Agri Economics, Development Economics, Environmental & Resource Economics, Economics Agricultural Extension, Rural Sociology, Agribusiness, Food Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Botany, Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Statistics, Computer Sciences, Agricultural Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Anatomy, Clinical Medicine & Surgery, Microbiology, Parasitology, Pathology, Physiology, Pharmacology, Theriogenology, Animal Breeding and Genetics, Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management and Poultry Science, he added.

He said that the eligible candidates should submit their applications through online portal http://postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk. The merit list of selected candidates will be uploaded on the UAF website. The students should also get themselves registered for GAT/GRE subject type test up to August 05 as this test is prerequisite for admission ito MSc (Honors)/MPhil and PhD programs and it would be conducted from August 11 to 13, 2201.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university wetsite www.uaf.edu.pk or from Director Graduate Studies Office through telephone numbers 041-9200189, 041-9201081, 041-9200161-70 extension 3700, 3701, 3702 and 3703, he added.