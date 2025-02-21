Open Menu

UAF Invites Applications For Admission To Postgraduate Programs

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

UAF invites applications for admission to postgraduate programs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for admissions in postgraduate degree programs.

According to Director Graduate Studies Ejaz Ahmad Warraich, the candidate for the second entry test can apply from February 22 to 25 online whereas the test will be held on February 28.

He said that the admission application after qualifying the entry test can be submitted from March 04 to 06 while interview for PhD programs will be held on March 07, 2025.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk or through email [email protected] or phone number 041-9200189, he added.

He further said that UAF is the only institution which is ranked among the elite 50 universities of the globe.

As per QS ranking, it has secured 49th position in the world top varsities in the subject of agriculture and forestry.

It is also the distinction of UAF that its several degree programs and departments are listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per National Agricultural education Accreditation Council of Higher Education Commission. W-category is referred to as the highest ranking for Pakistani universities which determine that degrees from these universities are highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally.

It continues to lead as a hub of academic and research excellence in Pakistan and having diverse range of programs and a commitment to nurture future leaders, he added.

