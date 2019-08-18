UrduPoint.com
UAF Invites Applications For Filling Vacant Posts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

UAF invites applications for filling vacant posts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for the recruitment of visiting faculty for Winter Semester 2019-20.

According to UAF spokesman, the recruitment would be carried out at the UAF main and sub-campuses in statistics, mathematics, analytical chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, physiology, pharmacology, pharmaceutics, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacy practice, animal breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, livestock management, poultry science, food engineering, energy system engineering, irrigation and drainage, food science and technology, human nutrition and dietetics, food safety and quality management, education, computer, biology, botany, physics, agricultural economics, electronics, English, Pakistan studies, Islamic studies, agri forestry and plant pathology programmes.

The candidates having MPhil, MSc (Honor) or MS in relevant subject are eligible for recruitment and they should submit their applications by August 21, 2019.

More information in this regard can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9200161-67 extension 3301, 041-9200197 and mobile phone number 0333-3222331, he added.

