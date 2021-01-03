UrduPoint.com
UAF Invites Applications For PhD Scholarships In American Universities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

UAF invites applications for PhD scholarships in American universities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications from its students for PhD scholarship in US universities for semester 2021 and spring 2022.

A spokesman for the UAF said on Sunday that Pakistani and AJK nationals were eligible for scholarship which would be awarded under "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" Initiative of Higher education Commission (HEC).

He said the students who had minimum four-year bachelor's degree (BS/BSc/BE) with no 3rd division in entire academic career could apply for the scholarship. Late date for application submission is January 10, 2021 and more information in this regard can be obtained from HEC website or UAF admission directorate, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

