UAF Joins Hands With UVAS To Address Food Security Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:58 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad and University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will pace up joint efforts to address the food security challenges with academia and research
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad and University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will pace up joint efforts to address the food security challenges with academia and research.
This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali during a meeting with UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus at the VC Secretariat.
Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the country has a diversified economic base with agriculture sector which is contributing 24 percent to the Gross Domestic product.
He said that per animal productivity was low as compared to the developed world for which we have to expedite the efforts.
He stressed the need to disseminate latest technique among the farming community to raise the production. Innovative solutions would pave a way for the development in this sector, he added.
Talking about water shortage, he said that with the passing of time, the water scarcity crisis has taken a nasty turn. The actual surface water availability was 103 MAF a decade ago which has declined to 92 MAF.
Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that agrarian and livestock growth was a critical driver of economic growth, employment and poverty alleviation.
He said that animal husbandry is a cornerstone of rural economy. As many as more than 8 million rural families are deeply depended with livestock production. This sector accounted for around 35-40 percent of their total income, he added.
He said that the UAF and UVAS were enjoying excellent ties and working for the noble cause of the food security. Now these ties will be further strengthened to accomplish the goal as early as possible, he added.
