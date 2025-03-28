UAF, Kamalia University To Benefit From Each Other’s Experience
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The University of Kamalia and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will further strengthen educational and research ties to benefit from each other's experiences.
This was decided during a meeting held between Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Kamalia Prof Dr Yasir Nawab at the VC Secretariat UAF.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that they were committed to advance knowledge, research and educational standards. "We recognize that in today’s rapidly evolving world, academic institutions must work together to address challenges, foster innovation and contribute significantly to the society," he added.
He said, "Every student should be provided with higher education. It will bring economic and social development. We should take advantage of joint degree programs to get benefit from each other facilities.
"
He said that UAF will provide all possible support to Kamalia University. UAF has always been at the forefront of agricultural research, technology and academic development, he added.
Dr. Yasir Nawab said that the University of Kamalia was established in 2022. He said that the university is committed to delivering cutting-edge education, promoting a culture of research, and nurturing leaders of tomorrow.
He emphasized a rigorous academic framework and to create comprehensive learning experiences. He said that they are building strong ties with the local and global communities to foster social and economic development.
He said that his institution is committed to producing the best manpower through modern knowledge, critical thinking and professional skills.
He said that both institutions are enjoying excellent relations since the beginning and Kamalia University will further improve education and research with its support.
