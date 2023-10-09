Open Menu

UAF Kicks Off Inter-Mega Group Art, Literature Competitions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAF kicks off Inter-Mega Group Art, literature competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UaF) has kicked off the Inter-Mega Group Art and Literature Competitions on Monday to enlighten the students about the thoughts and struggles of great leaders and literary figures of the country.

Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali said that the competitions would continue till October 23, 2023.

Giving some details, he said that on October 09, the competitions on the thoughts of great leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and Abdul Sattar Edhi were arranged.

On October 10, the programs would include contests on different aspects of Rashid Minhas, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and Habib Jalib.

On October 11, the contests on Patras Bukhari, Ahmad Faraz, and Ibn Insha would be held.

On October 12, the programs would include the contests on Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Altaf Hussain Hali, and Fatima Jinnah.

On October 16, the contest would be held on Waris Shah, Sultan Bahu, and Mirza Ghalib.

On October 17, the programs would include Raja Aziz Bhatti, Hafeez Jalandhri, and Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai.

On October 18, the competitions would be arranged on Khushal Khan Khattak, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, and Hafeez Jalandhri.

On October 19, the programs would include Ahmad Faraz, and Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi.

On October 23, the contests would be organized on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Perven Shakir and Banu Qudsia, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan