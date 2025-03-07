UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will further expand its collaborations in the areas of mutual concerns including nutrition, climate action and eco-friendly initiatives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will further expand its collaborations in the areas of mutual concerns including nutrition, climate action and eco-friendly initiatives.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali during a meeting with Deputy Country Director Sodam Baek and Program Manager KOICA Pakistan Office Muhammad Ali Raza.

KOICA team visited UAF to ensure the progress and commitment to support Pak-Korea Nutrition Center’s (PKNC) mission and ensuring that the project is heading towards success.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the PKNC was a hallmark support from Korea that would bring tangible results in term of addressing malnutrition issue which is hitting around 40 percent of the population in Pakistan.

Talking about green initiatives, he said that a university delegation plans to visit Korea to engage with the Green Climate Fund so as to introduce eco-friendly energy solutions.

"We believe in green energy and are dedicated to advancing sustainable practices", he said and added that as part of the efforts to reduce traffic congestion and promote environmental sustainability, the university is mulling over green initiatives such as e-bikes, etc on university campuses. The KOICA team expressed their full support in this regard.

Deputy Country Director Sodam Baek acknowledged PKNC officials commitment for the project success.

She talked about the strong collaboration between the two countries in advancing sustainable initiatives.

She congratulated Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on assuming the charge of Vice Chancellor UAF.

UAF Dean Faculty of food Nutrition and Home Sciences and Central Project Director PKNC Prof Dr Imran Pasha said all out efforts are being made to address the malnutrition issue by creating awareness, research and other avenues.

Director Planning & Development Irfan Abbas said that the team efforts play crucial role in achieving goals.