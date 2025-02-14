UAF Launches Campaign To Promote Healthy Diet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad, in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Change Advocates, has launched a campaign to promote healthy diet and create awareness about the harmful effects of Trans fats.
Under which awareness seminars and camps will be organized so that more and more people can be made aware of the guidelines for living a healthy life.
The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said that the use of Trans fats can cause heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and other health issues.
He said that through this campaign, the public will be made aware of safe and healthy alternative food sources.
