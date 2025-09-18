Open Menu

UAF Launches Flood Relief Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAF launches flood relief campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has launched a comprehensive flood relief campaign to support the victims of recent floods with immediate efforts concentrated in District Chiniot.

UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that UAF survey team on the directive of University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has identified urgent animal vaccination needs following which veterinary teams have been working in the area since September 15.

He said that to date, approximately 1,500 animals have been vaccinated and treated in addition to providing them fodder. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Brook Animal Welfare Hospital and the Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Chiniot, he said, adding that Brook Hospital has contributed veterinary medicines worth Rs.

50,000 to support the effort.

He said that to sustain the campaign, a Flood Relief Fund Camp under Senior Tutor Office has been operational at UAF main gate and main corridor since September 15 which would continue until October 15, 2025.

He said that UAF also planned to adopt a Union Council in District Muzaffargarh for focused flood relief and rehabilitation. The efforts would span from immediate relief to long-term recovery with special emphasis on agriculture and rural livelihoods including the provision of wheat and fodder seed, wanda (animal feed), animal and human healthcare and support for farming communities.

UAF students and experts’ teams are currently surveying target areas and meetings are being arranged with industrialists to expand the collaboration, he added.

