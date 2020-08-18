UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'UAF Making Efforts To Address Issues Of Campus Community'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

'UAF making efforts to address issues of campus community'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is making all-out efforts to address the issues of campus community with transparency and effective administrative interventions, said UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri.

He welcomed newly elected members of UAF syndicate including Dean Prof Dr Asghar Bajwa, Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, and Wasi Bajwa.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, all possible measures were being adopted to uplift the quality of education and research, infrastructure, and other facilities at par with international standards. He said that the university was finding its space in the world acclaimed universities due to endeavors of campus community.

He lauded the efforts of teaching faculty to ensure academic activities amid the situation of coronavirus pandemic as the university adopted all means of the distance education to continue the process of knowledge and research work.

He said that during pandemic, the students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that did not disrupt their academic activities.

He said that the university was adopting E-governance system that helped solve problems in minimized time. In the current era, it was need of the hour to adopt latest tools in order to compete with the rest of the world.

Related Topics

World Education Reading All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

5 minutes ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

2 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

1 hour ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.