'UAF making efforts to address issues of campus community'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is making all-out efforts to address the issues of campus community with transparency and effective administrative interventions, said UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri.

He welcomed newly elected members of UAF syndicate including Dean Prof Dr Asghar Bajwa, Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, and Wasi Bajwa.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, all possible measures were being adopted to uplift the quality of education and research, infrastructure, and other facilities at par with international standards. He said that the university was finding its space in the world acclaimed universities due to endeavors of campus community.

He lauded the efforts of teaching faculty to ensure academic activities amid the situation of coronavirus pandemic as the university adopted all means of the distance education to continue the process of knowledge and research work.

He said that during pandemic, the students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that did not disrupt their academic activities.

He said that the university was adopting E-governance system that helped solve problems in minimized time. In the current era, it was need of the hour to adopt latest tools in order to compete with the rest of the world.