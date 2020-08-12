UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Mapping Out Pakistan Agri-Vision 2020-2047: Dr Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAF mapping out Pakistan Agri-Vision 2020-2047: Dr Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is mapping out a comprehensive agriculture policy titled Pakistan Agri-Vision 2020-2047 in order to ensure modern agricultural trends and food security of the country.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while chairing a meeting on Agri-Vision 2047 at Syndicate Room.

He said that short, medium, and long terms initiatives would be recommended under the Agri-Vision 2020-2047 so that a special focus could be paid on productivity enhancement and food security.

He told the meeting that 13 committees of experts were being constituted for the purpose.

He said that the government was clamping down on the adulterated seed, fertilizer, and agricultural inputs. He called for ensuring the availability of quality seed in the market to boost agricultural production.

Former Vice-Chancellor UAF Dr Riaz Hussain said, "We will have to ensure farm mechanization and good seed that will increase the productivity manifolds."Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Khaliq Mushtaq, Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Hammad Khan, Dr Khalid Bashir, Dr Abdul Mateen, Dr Yasir Jamil, and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Market Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

2 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

17 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

47 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.