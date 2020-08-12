UAF mapping out Pakistan Agri-Vision 2020-2047: Dr Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is mapping out a comprehensive agriculture policy titled Pakistan Agri-Vision 2020-2047 in order to ensure modern agricultural trends and food security of the country.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf while chairing a meeting on Agri-Vision 2047 at Syndicate Room.

He said that short, medium, and long terms initiatives would be recommended under the Agri-Vision 2020-2047 so that a special focus could be paid on productivity enhancement and food security.

He told the meeting that 13 committees of experts were being constituted for the purpose.

He said that the government was clamping down on the adulterated seed, fertilizer, and agricultural inputs. He called for ensuring the availability of quality seed in the market to boost agricultural production.

Former Vice-Chancellor UAF Dr Riaz Hussain said, "We will have to ensure farm mechanization and good seed that will increase the productivity manifolds."Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Khaliq Mushtaq, Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Hammad Khan, Dr Khalid Bashir, Dr Abdul Mateen, Dr Yasir Jamil, and others attended the meeting.