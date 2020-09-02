UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Moving Ahead To Find Its Space In World's Top-ranked 500 Universities: Dr Ashraf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:05 PM

UAF moving ahead to find its space in world's top-ranked 500 universities: Dr Ashraf

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged as one of the most favorite universities for new admissions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged as one of the most favorite universities for new admissions.

According to Director Admissions Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, in this academic year 2020, as many as 22,555 students applied for admissions while 13,790 students has submitted admission applications last year for undergraduate programs.

As many as 17,000 students appeared in the entry tests for postgraduate degree programs this year whereas around 10,000 students participated in the admission test last year, he added.

While talking to Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university was moving ahead to find its space in the world top-ranked 500 universities.

The increasing trend of the application speaks the volume of students' trust and quality education in this alma mater, he said, adding that the UAF had ensured the merit by abolishing all windows for low-grade applicants to enter in degree programmes.

He said that in the situation of pandemic, the UAF became the pioneer university in adopting an online academic system. It continued the journey of educational activities online for the students, he said and added that university was adopting the E-Governance system for the smooth functioning of administrative and financial matters.

Related Topics

World Education 2020 All Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

CS KP directs timely resolution of problems

1 second ago

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

35 minutes ago

'Defense Day reminder of everlasting determination ..

3 seconds ago

PTI Leader pays rich tribute to martyrs

4 seconds ago

Pope Francis Calls for Worldwide Day of Prayer, Fa ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy provide meal, medical assistance in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.