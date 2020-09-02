(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged as one of the most favorite universities for new admissions.

According to Director Admissions Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, in this academic year 2020, as many as 22,555 students applied for admissions while 13,790 students has submitted admission applications last year for undergraduate programs.

As many as 17,000 students appeared in the entry tests for postgraduate degree programs this year whereas around 10,000 students participated in the admission test last year, he added.

While talking to Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university was moving ahead to find its space in the world top-ranked 500 universities.

The increasing trend of the application speaks the volume of students' trust and quality education in this alma mater, he said, adding that the UAF had ensured the merit by abolishing all windows for low-grade applicants to enter in degree programmes.

He said that in the situation of pandemic, the UAF became the pioneer university in adopting an online academic system. It continued the journey of educational activities online for the students, he said and added that university was adopting the E-Governance system for the smooth functioning of administrative and financial matters.