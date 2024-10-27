Open Menu

UAF Observes Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

UAF observes Kashmir Black Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a rally to observe Kashmir Black Day against the atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in Kashmir valley.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan Vice Chancellor UAF led the walk which commenced from University Clock Tower and culminated at Admin Block.

The participants holding banners and placards expressed solidarity and support with Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that the nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He urged the UN to resolve the issue as soon as possible, saying that it is a failure that the Kashmiri had been deprived of their rights for the last seven decades.

He slammed Indian brutality, oppression and terrorism in Indian Held Kashmir which is clear violations of international laws.

He said that the day is observed as 'Black Day' because India forcibly took control of the Kashmir on 27th October 1947.

He said that India should accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with brute force and conspiracies.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr Muhammad Shahid, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer, Dr Muhammad Azeem, Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr Shoukat Ali, Librarian Umar Farooq, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Waqas Wakeel, Dr Anwar Ul Haq, Zaheer Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Dr Fatima Usman, and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu October From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan