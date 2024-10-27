UAF Observes Kashmir Black Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a rally to observe Kashmir Black Day against the atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in Kashmir valley.
Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan Vice Chancellor UAF led the walk which commenced from University Clock Tower and culminated at Admin Block.
The participants holding banners and placards expressed solidarity and support with Kashmiri people.
Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that the nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
He urged the UN to resolve the issue as soon as possible, saying that it is a failure that the Kashmiri had been deprived of their rights for the last seven decades.
He slammed Indian brutality, oppression and terrorism in Indian Held Kashmir which is clear violations of international laws.
He said that the day is observed as 'Black Day' because India forcibly took control of the Kashmir on 27th October 1947.
He said that India should accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with brute force and conspiracies.
Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr Muhammad Shahid, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer, Dr Muhammad Azeem, Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr Shoukat Ali, Librarian Umar Farooq, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Waqas Wakeel, Dr Anwar Ul Haq, Zaheer Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Dr Fatima Usman, and other notables were also present on the occasion.
