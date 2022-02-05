UAF observes Kashmir Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at University of Agriculture Faisalabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

Public Relations and Publications Department UAF in collaboration with Senior Tutor Office arranged a function for Kashmir Day while UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over it.

Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out from Clock Tower UAF to express support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

The participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian atrocities. They also paid homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir whereas university students presented 'mili naghmas' and skits on the struggle of Kashmiris.

Speaking at the function, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "We support people of Kashmir and urge the world to take notice of atrocities of India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that no one can defeat the movement of Kashmiris based on many decades. Massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain, he added.

He said that right to self-determination of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir must be urgently accepted and dispute must be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations' Security Council.

He also condemned India for brutally torture of innocent people in IIOJK.

Dr Zaheer Ahmad Director Research, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Nadeem Abbas Director Students' Affairs, Dr Aman Ullah, Dr Anwaarul Haq, Dr Shazia, Dr Sidra Altaf and others were also present on the occasion.