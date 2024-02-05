UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday.

In this regard, the Senior Tutor Office UAF arranged a ceremony in New Senate Hall which followed by a rally.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the United Nations and international organizations to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Later, he also led the rally which commenced from Admin Block and concluded near University Clock Tower.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Rabia Fareedi, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Deputy Registrar Mumtaz Ali, Dr Kashif, teaching and administrative staff and students took part in the rally.