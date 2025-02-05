UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a rally and seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day ,showing support and solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan led the rally which started from Admin Block and concluded at UAF Clock Tower.

A large number of university students and faculty members participated in the rally by holding banners and placards inscribed with various slogans in favor of Kashmiri people against atrocities of Indian forces.

Later, Senior Tutor Office UAF organized a seminar in New Senate Hall of the university where UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and others addressed the participants.

During his speech, Dr Sarwar urged the United Nations to settle the burning issue of Kashmir as soon as possible for complete protection of their right to self-determination.

He slammed Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed it a clear violation of international laws.

He said that the nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He urged the international community to must play its role in resolving the long-standing dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Senior Tutor Dr Muhammad Iftikhar also spoke on the occasion and said that none would be allowed to sabotage the rights to self-determination of Kashmiri people.