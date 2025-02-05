UAF Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a rally and seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day ,showing support and solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan led the rally which started from Admin Block and concluded at UAF Clock Tower.
A large number of university students and faculty members participated in the rally by holding banners and placards inscribed with various slogans in favor of Kashmiri people against atrocities of Indian forces.
Later, Senior Tutor Office UAF organized a seminar in New Senate Hall of the university where UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and others addressed the participants.
During his speech, Dr Sarwar urged the United Nations to settle the burning issue of Kashmir as soon as possible for complete protection of their right to self-determination.
He slammed Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed it a clear violation of international laws.
He said that the nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.
He urged the international community to must play its role in resolving the long-standing dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.
Senior Tutor Dr Muhammad Iftikhar also spoke on the occasion and said that none would be allowed to sabotage the rights to self-determination of Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day3 minutes ago
-
Federal minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses condolences on demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day: Mohsin Naqvi3 minutes ago
-
Alegria highlights major accomplishments as President of UN Security Council3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese counterpart, agrees to enhance intelligence sharing3 minutes ago
-
KP CM reaffirms province's unwavering solidarity with people of Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held23 minutes ago
-
Tanveer reaffirms support for Kashmiris' self-determination33 minutes ago
-
SSP operations inspects PS Industrial Area , orders swift completion33 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions: Acting Chairman Senate33 minutes ago