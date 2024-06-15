UAF Observes World Dengue Day
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked World Dengue Day by arranging an awareness walk in which scores of people from UAF campus community participated.
The Department of Entomology organized the walk and the participants marched on various roads of the university up to Admin Block. In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for taking collaborated measures by all segments of society to control dengue breeding during the rainy season.
He said that the mosquito lays eggs at stagnant water so its breeding areas like tyres, street holes, ground holes, fridge tray, leaking water, air coolers, tree holes, birds spot must be checked properly and removed stagnant water from them.
Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan urged people to keep home, environment and surrounding hygiene in addition to remove stagnant water; avoid accumulation of ground water; fill up all defective grounds and proper dispose of the plastic bags.
Chairman Entomology Department Prof Dr Jalal Arif urged people to enhance their role in the campaign by raising awareness. He said that in the monsoon, there are more chances of a dengue outbreak.
He said that there were 3500 mosquito species. The dengue attacks in the time of sunrise and sunset. So people should wear full-sleeve dresses in this time, he added.
Dr Muhammad Tayyib said that UAF was actively working on a comprehensive campaign in order to address the issue. He said that unplanned increasing population, deforestation, urbanization and climate changes were also causing outbreak of dengue.
Dr Shahid Majeed urged people to play their due role in community services for the national cause. He called for wrapping all unused plastic tyres and regular change of water in animal drinking containers.
Dr Rashid Rasool, Dr Hamid Bashir, Dr Dildar Googi, Dr Waseem Abbas, DrAbid Ali, Dr Anwar-ul-Haq, Dr Sufiyan, Dr Jam Nazeer, Dr Sagheer and others were also present on the occasion.
