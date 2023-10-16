Open Menu

UAF Observes World Food Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed World Food Day by arranging awareness walk and seminar, here on Monday

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk while Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr Jalal Arif, Director Home Sciences Dr Binish Israr, Dr Ahmad Din, Deputy Director Food Operations Punjab Food Authority Faisalabad Dr Qasim Raza, PD WASA Saqib Raza and others attended.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that access to proper food and nutrition is a basic human right. However, millions of people in the world do not have access to healthy food and water. He added that the climate changes had posed a serious threat for the world and it is the need of the hour to join hands to address the issue.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that malnutrition was the area of grave concern as it has shaped as the biggest crisis. He said that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations created World Food Day and it is observed across the globe on October 16 every year. He said that the day was meant to raise awareness of world hunger and encourage action to combat it. He also said that there is a need to create awareness about balanced usage of food.

Dr Imran Pasha said UAF was the pioneer to launch the Human Nutrition and Dietetics program in the country and the program is replicated in many universities. He added that the UAF was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center that was making all possible measures to curb malnutrition.

Dr Qasim Raza said that Punjab Food Authority has been working across all districts of the province to enforce the food hygiene and quality standards.

