UAF Observes World Food Day, World Egg Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 08:58 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed World Food Day and World Egg Day by arranging awareness walk and seminar, here on Friday

Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Science organized the walk and seminar where Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Faculty of Animal Husbandry also set up stall of various egg dishes which remained the center for attraction for the visitors.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the event while Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Tariq Javaid, Dr. Muhammad Jalal, Dr. Muhammad Younis, Dr Faqir Muhammad, Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr Fawad Ahmad, Dr Jaffar Jaskani, Dr.

Muhammad Yousuf, Dr Saif-Ur-Rehman, Dr Misbah Ijaz, Dr Kashif Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Javed and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Iqrar Ahmad stressed the need of increasing food productivity by using latest practices.

He said that 40 % world population could not afford healthy diet. Therefore, October 16 was fixed for World Food Day 2022 and October 14 as World Egg Day with an aim to ensure healthy food for all.

He said that climate changes had posed serious threat for the globe. Therefore, it was dire need of the hour to join hands to address the issue as early as possible.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Tariq Javaid and others also spoke on the occasion.

