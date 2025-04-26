Open Menu

UAF Observes World Veterinary Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Art and Literary Society,Faculty of Veterinary Sciences,University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed the World Veterinary day by arranging a vet walk,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the walk was taken out from corridor of the Faculty of Veterinary Science and a large number of students and faculty members participated in it to highlight the role of veterinary professionals in today’s world.

Speaking on the occasion,Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Shahid Mehmood said that veterinarians are guardians of health and well-being of the animals.

This day reminds us of our responsibility to uphold the highest standards in animal care and public health,he added.

He said that the university scientists are committed to produce skilled,compassionate and innovative professionals who will shape the future of veterinary science in Pakistan.

Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas,Dr. Kashif Saleemi,Dr. Misbah Ijaz and others were also present on the occasion.

