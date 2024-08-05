Open Menu

UAF Observes Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:44 PM

UAF observes Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir by arranging a rally here on Monday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir by arranging a rally here on Monday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the rally in which a number of university students and faculty members participated. Holding banners and placard, they raised slogans against Indian atrocities inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that Indian forces had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny on innocent Kashmiris because they were raising voice for their fundamental right of self-determination.

He said that the Pakistani nation was observing Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir today to give a message to Indian government as well to the international community that Pakistanis would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they get their fundamental right.

He said that innocent Kashmiris laid down their lives for their freedom and their blood would surely bring a revolution and India would have to pay for its atrocities very soon.

He also condemned the siege of Kashmir and demanded international leaders to intervene in the Kashmir issue and get it resolved as early as possible because resolution of this issue was imperative for peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Moral Government Blood University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan