UAF observes Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir by arranging a rally here on Monday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the rally in which a number of university students and faculty members participated. Holding banners and placard, they raised slogans against Indian atrocities inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that Indian forces had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny on innocent Kashmiris because they were raising voice for their fundamental right of self-determination.

He said that the Pakistani nation was observing Yaum-e-Istihsal-e-Kashmir today to give a message to Indian government as well to the international community that Pakistanis would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they get their fundamental right.

He said that innocent Kashmiris laid down their lives for their freedom and their blood would surely bring a revolution and India would have to pay for its atrocities very soon.

He also condemned the siege of Kashmir and demanded international leaders to intervene in the Kashmir issue and get it resolved as early as possible because resolution of this issue was imperative for peace in the region.