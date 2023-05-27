UrduPoint.com

UAF Okays Micro-finance Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

UAF okays micro-finance project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The board of directors meeting of the Endowment Fund Secretariat (EFS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), okayed the micro-finance project for the agricultural development with product development, technology transfer and innovation.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Agriculture University Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, Chairman Four Brothers Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, ED ALP PARC Arshad Farooq, Acting Executive Director EFS Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Treasurer UAF Umar Saeed Qadri, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Deputy Director Amir Saeed and other notables.

The meeting also gave a nod to the multi-authored books project and construction of scholar block.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university would take a lead in the Green Revolution 2 that had become need of hour to feed the ever-increasing population.

He added that in the current era, the agriculture sector in Pakistan was confronting with different challenges including low productivity, climate changes, floods, lack of value addition, quality seed and others. He said that the university would come up to provide the quality seed for farming community with the help of industry. He added that the huge import bill of edible items was a grave concern for the country for which we have to take the measure to become self sufficient in food.

Dr Jafar Jaskni said that university was making all possible meausers for the agricultural uplift with innovation, research work, commercialization and technology transfer . He said that EFS budget for the has surpassed Rs 1111 million

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Import Budget Agriculture Lead All Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

13 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

20 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

1 hour ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.