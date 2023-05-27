UAF okays micro-finance project

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The board of directors meeting of the Endowment Fund Secretariat (EFS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), okayed the micro-finance project for the agricultural development with product development, technology transfer and innovation.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Agriculture University Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, Chairman Four Brothers Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, ED ALP PARC Arshad Farooq, Acting Executive Director EFS Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Treasurer UAF Umar Saeed Qadri, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Deputy Director Amir Saeed and other notables.

The meeting also gave a nod to the multi-authored books project and construction of scholar block.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university would take a lead in the Green Revolution 2 that had become need of hour to feed the ever-increasing population.

He added that in the current era, the agriculture sector in Pakistan was confronting with different challenges including low productivity, climate changes, floods, lack of value addition, quality seed and others. He said that the university would come up to provide the quality seed for farming community with the help of industry. He added that the huge import bill of edible items was a grave concern for the country for which we have to take the measure to become self sufficient in food.

Dr Jafar Jaskni said that university was making all possible meausers for the agricultural uplift with innovation, research work, commercialization and technology transfer . He said that EFS budget for the has surpassed Rs 1111 million