UAF Old Campus To Be Converted Into Museum

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) old campus will be converted into a state-of-the-art museum, to preserve the historical achievements of this century-old institution and different phases of agriculture development.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while talking to renowned writer Mustansar Hussain Tarrar and artist Usman Peerzada at a meeting, held at Syndicate Room, here on Tuesday. He said the UAF had started work on museum a couple of years ago, but the work was stalled due to some managerial issues. He said that now, the UAF had taken up the issue and work had been started for setting up museum.

He said that in 1960s and 1870s, the radio was popular tool for disseminating information about agricultural issues.  He said that now, modern tools like social media etc., had taken root that must be used for creating awareness among farming community.

