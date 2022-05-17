UrduPoint.com

UAF Opens Portal For Entrance Test Of Under-graduate Programmes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:40 PM

UAF opens portal for entrance test of under-graduate programmes

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened its portal to facilitate the students for online apply for the entrance test of under-graduate programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened its portal to facilitate the students for online apply for the entrance test of under-graduate programmes.

According to the Convener Admission Committee Dr. Rana Nadeem Abass, May 27 was fixed as last date for submission of registration fee for entry test whereas the documents for registration could be uploaded up to May 28.

He said that entry test would be held on June 5, 2022 and in this connection, test centers were established in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala and Depalpur.

The candidate who are appearing in the intermediate (part-2) equivalent examination or pass the intermediate exams can apply for admission to undergraduate degrees programme offered the UAF at its main campus as well as at its sub-campuses of Toba Tek Singh, Burewala-Vehari and Depalpur-Okara.

The admission will be granted on the basis of marks obtained in Matric, Intermediate and entrance test, he said, adding that admission of the candidate would be confirmed after declaration of intermediate result and on fulfilling minimum criteria for the degree programme. More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Toba Tek Singh Burewala Depalpur May June From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

US Lawmakers Ask Meta to Address 'Pro-Russian Disi ..

US Lawmakers Ask Meta to Address 'Pro-Russian Disinformation' in Slovakia - Lett ..

24 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz deeply concerned about people's woe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz deeply concerned about people's woes: Maryam Nawaz

26 seconds ago
 25 criminals including 3 POs held

25 criminals including 3 POs held

27 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from ECP, poli ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from ECP, political parties on PTI's appeal

29 seconds ago
 CM Punjab visits THQ hospital, Murree

CM Punjab visits THQ hospital, Murree

30 seconds ago
 Assange's Wife Says Representations Will be Filed ..

Assange's Wife Says Representations Will be Filed to Patel to Block Extradition ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.