UAF organises rally to mark World Food Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally to mark the World Food Day here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally to mark the World Food Day here on Friday.

The rally was led by WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain, while UAF Vice Chancellor of Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Ayesha Riaz and dozens of faculty and students participated.

The rally started from Admin Block and ended at Expo Center.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that billions of people in the world are spending their lives in extreme hunger and poverty for which joint efforts at the global level and measures in the spirit of humanity were needed.

He said that the world's population was increasing day by day and it was essential to increase per acre productivity to ensure the food security.

He said that World Food Day is celebrated on the founding day of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) with the pledge to serve the humanity by alleviating poverty and hunger.

Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that it is need of the hour to adopt the modern trends in the agriculture to enhance the productivity. He said that more than 50% of people in Pakistan are suffering from malnutrition but awareness of better lifestyle and balanced diet will help in overcoming this problem.