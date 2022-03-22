UAF organises rally to mark World Water Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised an awareness walk to mark the World Water Day here on Tuesday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Chairman Sociology Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan, Dr Ashfaq Maan, Dr Naveed Farah, Dr Naima Nawaz, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, other officials and a large number of students attended.

The walk started from Admin Block and ended at Clock Tower. On the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that with the passage of time, the water quality was deteriorating and water scarcity has become engulfing the county as Pakistan is in the list of water scarce countries of the globe. He said that untreated textile water was one of area of major concerns that is responsible for the dwindling water quality and provoking the health hazards.

Dr Sarfraz Hassan said that an outdated approach to water conservation and use, obsolete and water-intensive agricultural practices, and unchecked urbanisation have drawn to country's severe water crisis while climate change has aggravated the situation.

He said that climate changes were impacting water quality and availability causing vulnerabilities to both rural and urban areas. The population suffers from water scarcity and heatwaves, he added.Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan said the water is the base of life adding "we are wasting the water from our own hands". He said that there was a need to educate the people about water conservation to save it for the future generation. He said that the rapid increase in average global temperatures demands for a shift from conventional agricultural irrigation patterns to a sustainable and climate-friendly approach.

Dr Naveed Farah said that the climate changes and extreme weather events contribute to a wide range of health and food security risks across the globe. She said that the university was taking all possible steps to create the awareness about water conservations.