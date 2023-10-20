Open Menu

UAF Organises Seminar On Women's Health

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

UAF organises seminar on women's health

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a one-day awareness seminar on women's health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a one-day awareness seminar on women's health.

The event was jointly organised by the Institute of Home Sciences, UAF, and Al-Shifa International Hospital.

Dean Faculty of food, Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt was the chief guest while Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Home Sciences Director Dr. Benish Israr, Al-Shifa International Hospital Administrator Dr. Rana Imran, Gynecologist Dr. Shaista Talib, nutritionist Benish Sarwar and others also spoke.

Dr. Shaista Talib said that many women lose their lives due to breast cancer and cervical cancer, for which awareness must be created.

She stressed early detection and treatment to combat breast cancer which has emerged as one of leading killers in women.

Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that due to changing lifestyles, diseases are increasing over time. He called for making the daily diet simple, and taking aspects of nutrition into consideration. Dr. Farzana Rizvi said that steps should be taken on a priority basis to address increasing health problems in women.

Dr. Benish Israr said that timely and proper medical checkup should be made during pregnancy to avert the risks to mother and child health.

Related Topics

Women Breast Cancer Cancer Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication wi ..

Dubai Chambers opens channels for communication with UAE’s diplomatic corps

4 minutes ago
 As part of ongoing &#039;Tarahum - for Gaza&#039; ..

As part of ongoing &#039;Tarahum - for Gaza&#039; campaign, UAE sends 68 tonnes ..

19 minutes ago
 Seminar on drugs abuse at National Textile Univers ..

Seminar on drugs abuse at National Textile University (NTU)

24 minutes ago
 For displaced Gazans, fear and suffering on the ro ..

For displaced Gazans, fear and suffering on the road south

24 minutes ago
 CM asks unregistered foreigners to leave Punjab by ..

CM asks unregistered foreigners to leave Punjab by Oct 31

24 minutes ago
 Blow for UK's Sunak as Tories lose two previously ..

Blow for UK's Sunak as Tories lose two previously safe seats

31 minutes ago
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited ..

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardi ..

31 minutes ago
 IAEA regional meeting on food safety ends

IAEA regional meeting on food safety ends

32 minutes ago
 Secretary hails endowment scholarships for profess ..

Secretary hails endowment scholarships for professional students

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China jointly call for ceasefire to end ..

Pakistan, China jointly call for ceasefire to end Israel-Palestine tension

32 minutes ago
 Drivers fined for overcharging passengers

Drivers fined for overcharging passengers

42 minutes ago
 Awareness walk, seminar on World Food Day held at ..

Awareness walk, seminar on World Food Day held at Sargodha University

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan