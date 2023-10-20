The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a one-day awareness seminar on women's health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a one-day awareness seminar on women's health.

The event was jointly organised by the Institute of Home Sciences, UAF, and Al-Shifa International Hospital.

Dean Faculty of food, Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt was the chief guest while Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Home Sciences Director Dr. Benish Israr, Al-Shifa International Hospital Administrator Dr. Rana Imran, Gynecologist Dr. Shaista Talib, nutritionist Benish Sarwar and others also spoke.

Dr. Shaista Talib said that many women lose their lives due to breast cancer and cervical cancer, for which awareness must be created.

She stressed early detection and treatment to combat breast cancer which has emerged as one of leading killers in women.

Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that due to changing lifestyles, diseases are increasing over time. He called for making the daily diet simple, and taking aspects of nutrition into consideration. Dr. Farzana Rizvi said that steps should be taken on a priority basis to address increasing health problems in women.

Dr. Benish Israr said that timely and proper medical checkup should be made during pregnancy to avert the risks to mother and child health.