UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Organizes 'Talent Competition' On Dec 9

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

UAF organizes 'Talent competition' on Dec 9

A three-day 'Third all Pakisatan VDAI Talent competition' would be organize by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day 'Third all Pakisatan VDAI Talent competition' would be organize by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 9.

A spokesman of the university said on Tuesday that Art & Literary Society Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF would sponsor the competition and Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutions (VDAIs) would participate in it.

In this connection all necessary arrangements were being completed to hold the three-day event in a most befitting manner, he added.

Related Topics

December Event All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

6 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

18 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

38 minutes ago

Local market bullion rates

3 minutes ago

17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailab ..

3 minutes ago

Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.