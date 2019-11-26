UAF organizes 'Talent competition' on Dec 9

A three-day 'Third all Pakisatan VDAI Talent competition' would be organize by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day 'Third all Pakisatan VDAI Talent competition' would be organize by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on December 9.

A spokesman of the university said on Tuesday that Art & Literary Society Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF would sponsor the competition and Veterinary Degree Awarding Institutions (VDAIs) would participate in it.

In this connection all necessary arrangements were being completed to hold the three-day event in a most befitting manner, he added.