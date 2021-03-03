UrduPoint.com
UAF Organizes Workshop To Impart Modern Physics Knowledge

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:40 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF) has organized a five-day Physics Workshop in order to impart the modern physics knowledge among the participants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF) has organized a five-day Physics Workshop in order to impart the modern physics knowledge among the participants.

The workshop titled "Dr. Riaz-ud-Din Memorial workshop" was arranged by the Department of Physics UAF on the direction of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer. Whereas, Department of Physics Chairman Dr. Yasir Jamil, Dr. Ali Shahbaz, Islamia College Faisalabad Lecturer Dr Ghulam Farid, and Government education College Chenab Nagar Lecturer Dr Hashim Farooq imparted training to the students on modern trends meant to enhance their abilities in the field of physics.

Dr. Yasir Jamil said it is prerequisite to create manpower in modern sciences for the uplift of the country based upon scientific methods.

He called for stepped up efforts to discriminate the modern knowledge that will help the country move towards new horizon of development and prosperity.

He said that renowned physics experts including Dr. Riaz-ud-Din played an important role in the development of Pakistan. He said that naming this workshop after Dr. Riaz-ud-Din is an acknowledgment of his services.

More than 400 students from across the country are participating in the workshop.

Dr. Ali Shahbaz said that nations are lagging behind in development if don't advance in knowledge. Dr Ghulam Farid said that the workshop will help in understanding the theories of physics.

