UAF ORIC tops HEC ranking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) , the best and top ranked institute across the country in the HEC ORIC ranking 2022-23.

A spokesman for the university said here on Tuesday that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad; and National University of Science and Technology’s ORICs shared the first position in HEC Ranking with 84.5 points while NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi ORIC stood second with 81 points and Institute of Space Technology grabbed third position with 80 points. UAF is at the top position for the last two consecutive years in the HEC ORIC ranking.

The scorecard developed by the HEC seeks to gain insight on ORICs’ performance within the research commercialization ecosystem.

In the ORICs Assessed in FY 2022-2023, a total of 78 ORICs were considered for evaluation, out of which 70 ORICs were successful in the timely submission of their scorecards.

Key Performance Indicator Score Assigned included Human Resource & Operations; Research Excellence; Innovation & Commercialization and Sustainability & Capacity Building.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated Director ORIC Prof Dr Jafar Jaskni and campus community for this achievement and said the university community was making strenuous efforts for developing the agriculture and rural sector.

Dr Iqrar said that UAF scientists were working hard to tackle the challenges facing the agriculture sector and hoped that it would ensure increased per acre production and poverty alleviation by bringing modern research at the doorstep of the farming community.