UAF Pro Vice Chancellor For Promoting The Vision Of Quaid-e-Azam

Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAF Pro vice chancellor for promoting the vision of Quaid-e-Azam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer called for promoting the culture of hardwork, faith, honesty and discipline in lives as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a function at the university, he said: " The country was achieved after great sacrifices, now it is our duty to move it to the new horizon of development and prosperity." He added that the education works as the engine of bright future and development.

He also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Registrar Umaer Saeed, Member Syndicate Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Registrar Qamar Bukhari, Assistant Registrar Abdul Razzaq and othersattended the meeting.

