Tue 05th January 2021

UAF Pro Vice Chancellor urges adaptation of modern trends to ensure food security

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer Tuesday said that adaptation of modern trends, and collective efforts of all stakeholders including industry, academia, research and farming community is imperative to make the agriculture a profitable sector and ensure the food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer Tuesday said that adaptation of modern trends, and collective efforts of all stakeholders including industry, academia, research and farming community is imperative to make the agriculture a profitable sector and ensure the food security.

He chaired a meeting of Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad at the department's meeting room here. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to develop the demand driven research work especially to the address the problems of the agriculture sector.

Entomology Chairman Dr Sohail Ahmad said that we have to jack up the per acre agriculture productivity in a bid to meet the demand of ever increasing populations.

He called for learning from other nations experiences also. He said that no nation can make the development without effective research and development (R&D) activities.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that we have to come up viable solutions to address the agricultural challenges. He said that Integrated Pest Management approved by National Assembly provides safe pesticides as it is an ecosystem-based strategy that focuses on long-term prevention of pests or their damage with different techniques including biological control, modification of cultural practices, and use of resistant variety.

Rashid Ahmad Executive Director from Crop Life Pakistan Association, agricultural experts Sarwar Rahi, Amir Bashir, Prof Dr Waseem Akram, Prof M Shahzad Basra, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Dildar Googi, and other notables also attended the meeting.

